Water temps on Pat Mayse dropped some from this last cold snap. Water color is good for fall fishing. All fish at Mayse are happy about the lower water temps and are feeding pretty aggressively. Fish seem to be all around the lake — from the shallows to the deeper water at 8 to 12 feet.
Man-made brush piles in that range are holding numbers of crappie and bass. A few Kentucky spots are coming from rock in about 5 to 12 feet. These spots are preferring mid to squarebill styles of baits but they will also hit the creature type soft plastic baits.
For the bass, early morning hours are good for the shallow-feeders, and topwaters, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs are good choices. The main key to locating these more aggressive fish is shad or baitfish. Keep an eye out for any baitfish activity because it means that bass are very close or actually feeding. When the bass are busting the shad on the surface, not only can you see them, you will hear them.
Keep in mind, this feeding does not happen everyday or even maybe the hour you are on that spot or area. The reason for this is simply because it is fall and fall fishing is different. Once again, watch for shad movements and this will help you catch these fall feeders. It’s a great time to be on the water.
If you’re hungry for a good tournament, J.C. Outdoors has a team tournament scheduled on Lake Fork for Oct. 26 at 7 to 10 a.m. out of the Minnow Bucket Marina in Quitman, 903-878-2500. If you’re not a member of J.C. Outdoors you can join on-line and register for the tournament.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day around natural structure. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait. This has remained consistent since last week.
Cooper: Water clear; 83-85 degrees; 1.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on mainly topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms, spinner, and crank baits. Flooded timber has been consistent. The whitebass are good on slabs and live bait. Search for the schools. The blue catfish bite will continue to get better. The channel cats are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 80-83 degrees; 1.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and topwaters. They appear to be starting the fall pattern in shallower water. This is great news for the lunker fisherman and continued reputation of producing the biggest largemouths in Texas. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with cover and have moved to a tad bit shallower water under 15 feet. We’ve had success on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under deeper bridges and structure. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms, and chicken livers.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Stocked 3,834 rainbow trout on Sept. 25 and Trout fishing is good on crickets, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms below the dam, creek channels, river channel and rocks.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and topwater lures along channels and in coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on morning topwaters, Texas rigged worms, spinners and deep diving crankbaits around channels. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live bait and topwater lures below the dam, along flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and main lake. Live bait and topwater are the best methods to catch striped bass on the main lake. Below Denison Dam, cut bait and live bait have been producing small striper and small catfish.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
