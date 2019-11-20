Managing Editor Klark Byrd’s opinion column Sunday (Nov. 17) prompted a response. I taught dual-credit English at Prairiland High School for 21 years, and, of course, most of the students I taught were college-bound. I certainly agree that a university education is not necessary for everyone, and I’m not sure it has anything to do with whether a student is “college material.”
In the U.S. right now, there are more than 7 million jobs open that have traditionally been called “blue collar.” I’m not sure that term applies any more. If a young person is willing to get training beyond high school, he or she can earn at least as much as many college graduates plumbing, welding, doing construction or repair electrical work, engaging in high tech auto repair, and preparing for many jobs that are much needed in our society and for which there are not enough people being prepared for. Paris Junior College offers a wide array of workforce preparation opportunities — 17 different career paths at this time. All of these come with a benefit that most college graduates don’t get: very low or no debt.
I used to advise my students to a) find something you really want to do for the rest of your life and b) make sure it’s a job that will be in demand in the future. In America in 2019, those careers are desperately in demand and they pay very well. Some politicians are floating the idea of taxpayers — most of whom either have already paid off their own college loans or never engaged in those loans — paying the loans of those who spent far too much and didn’t consider the consequences.
College is the answer for many, if they can afford it, but other education/career paths can be both rewarding and very profitable.
