It’s hard to find articles lately that aren’t about the coronavirus, and it’s been even harder to write articles that aren’t somehow related to the virus. If you think that’s all people are talking about, it’s even harder when that’s most of what you can report.
But I have done my best. Scrambling for a topic takes me anywhere from 10 minutes to 10 hours. I have scoured the internet for non-coronavirus topics just for the entertainment of readers of The Paris News. So, here’s a roundup:
The United States is preparing itself for being able to launch from our own shores once again. Since 2011, the U.S. hasn’t sent a shuttle from a federal launchpad, instead choosing to use the Russian Soyuz ships to ferry U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon could launch as early as May 27, using commercial space shuttles, yes, commercial, provided through Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
The Pentagon has officially released videos of Unidentified Flying Objects. No, this is not an internet joke. The videos had been previously released by a private company, but the Pentagon released them to clear up confusion over whether they were real. The videos are an infrared feed of extremely fast objects that officials believe may be drones. Is anyone else getting an X-Files vibe? Are we alone out here?
A dude in Colorado hit the million-dollar jackpot twice in one day. Yes, twice. According to CNN.com, the guy said his wife, who he called “The Boss,” has big plans for the money. The man received the exact same numbers from quick pick options from two different gas stations. Some people have all the luck.
Microsoft Word now, in it’s grammar suggestions, has nixed the double space after ending a sentence. Of course, in journalism, the standard is single space regardless. Whenever we get a press release, we have to take out the double space so it works when we lay out the paper. But now, autocorrect should no longer make it two spaces. That’s something I’m celebrating.
So, hopefully this was a nice little lift to go along with lifting the virus restrictions as the state totters towards trying to get back to normal.
