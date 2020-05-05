I love going to the movie theaters. Something about the sound effects vibrating through my chest and feet as my eyes take in the vivid colors and action scenes on the silver screen makes my mind feel free for an hour and a half. It’s calming and relaxing while also getting my adrenaline pumping.
However, there are some people who don’t share that sentiment. The movie-going experience is dogged down by over-crowded waiting areas, overpriced food, rude staff and freezing temperatures. That’s why digital streaming of new-release movies is such an amazing idea. Anyone can watch these highly anticipated films from the comfort of their homes without the drawbacks of the above mentioned “movie-going” experience.
While the country has been self-isolating due to the coronavirus, movie companies have been able to test first-run digital releases, which has been overwhelmingly successful. One such example was the premiere of “Trolls: World Tour” that earned $100 million in digital sales its first week. Due to this unprecedented accomplishment, Universal Studios has decided to continue with this strategy, alongside releasing the films in theaters, even after the pandemic is over.
Although AMC has decided it will no longer show Universal movies in protest of this change, there has been a lot of support over the decision, mainly from streaming websites like YouTube and Hulu, whose subscriber count will increase because of this business move.
Besides relieving anxiety and stress for moviegoers, digital releases will provide more revenue for the filmmaking industry. Since people will be more relaxed at home, they will be more inclined to buy the movies on demand rather than venturing to the theaters.
Also, with rentals lasting only 48 hours, families can choose to rent the movies again and again. An example can be seen in the success of “Onward,” the newest Pixar movie. While in theaters, the movie was considered a failure having earned $61 million in the box office. However, when Pixar decided to release the movie for streaming early following movie-theater shutdowns, sales increased by $2 million.
If a movie has a complex universe, such as “Onward,” that takes a few watchthroughs to understand, theorists and fans will use all their available money to unlock its mysteries with numerous rewatches. That is made a lot more convenient with at-home viewing.
Those with busy lives will also find digital releases more convenient because they won’t need to schedule time to go to a theater. Plans like that involve arriving at least 15 minutes early to get through the ticket lines, concessions lines and commercials before seeing the actual movie. If they are able to watch from the comfort of their own homes, then that is one less stressful thing to worry about.
I don’t know what the future for theaters looks like. Maybe there will be a decrease in sales, maybe there will be no change. Either way, I still plan on going to the movies any chance I get. But, I can admit that having an at-home option is great for those times I am feeling like an introvert.
