I first visited the campus of the University of Texas in Austin when I was a sophomore in high school. A small group of us were there for a UIL journalism convention — I was a member of the Paris High School yearbook staff — with Martha Hankins, the yearbook sponsor and a longtime teacher at Paris High.
It was my first trip away from home — farther than Dallas — without my parents, and I remember avidly watching the countryside go by as I took in views of places I had never seen before.
As we entered Austin’s city limits, the road split into two levels and the roadway overhead limited the views of the city somewhat. We got to the motel we were to stay at quickly, as I remember — it was right on the side of the interstate. Once I had carried my suitcase into a room, I stepped back outside and wandered down the walk, taking in the noise and congestion of the streets and what little there was to see, until I reached the end of the building and turned a corner.
The University Tower stood over the cityscape no more than a mile or so away, close enough to see the clock face and the windows and ledges of the structure that a madman had climbed just six or seven years earlier to fire a high-powered sniper rifle on the people below. It was a chilling thing to lay eyes on.
As we walked the campus for the next three days, the sniper shooting was much on the minds of us all. My fellow students and I spent a fair amount of time looking up whenever the tower was directly in view, and several of us asked each other things like “Think he could have hit anything this far away?”
I ended up attending UT-Austin after a couple of years at Paris Junior College, and lived in the city from 1977 to 1981 and not a day went by while living there that I didn’t look out a window at that tower. Each anniversary of the shooting brought mention of it in the newspaper and on the TV. Even after I no longer lived in Austin, I was drawn to any mention of the shootings and its victims.
Over the years there were other mass shootings, the Luby’s in Killeen and at a McDonald’s in California and the one at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, that put the phrase “going postal” into the vernacular. The frequency of such crimes began to increase from one every few years to one every few months until lately, when there have been mass shootings every few days.
People have had guns in America for as long as there has been an America, and the right to own a gun is guaranteed in our Constitution, but there is no provision in our fundamental Bill of Rights for using a weapon of any kind to slaughter innocent people simply because someone doesn’t like them.
It is well past time for sensible, responsible gun control. The vast number of Americans believe this, but our lawmakers — people elected by us to represent our interests — sit by and do nothing, and that must change.
If our representatives are not responding to our wishes, we have the power to replace them with someone who will, but it takes everyone, every citizen, to first get up and get out and make those wishes known. That means calling or writing or emailing your senator or representative and expressing those wishes in no uncertain terms. If that doesn’t work, we can make sure they know we can and will get out and vote them out of office as early as possible.
It is far past time for our public officials to stop sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and survivors of these kinds of gun violence. It is time for them to do the jobs they were elected to do.
