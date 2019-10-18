I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
Paris is on the verge of becoming an even greater city as indicated by its recognition this week by the Texas Economic Development Council, a statewide organization representing more than 500 public and private economic development organizations and more than 350 cities.
In competition with Balch Springs, Boerne/Kimbell County, Colleyville, Little Elm and The Colony in the 20,000 to 50,000 population category for the council’s 2019 Community Economic Development Award, Paris came out on top. With the exception of Boerne, the county seat of Kimbell County in the Texas Hill Country, the other cities all are in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and all are growing rapidly.
The award recognizes Paris Economic Development Corp. for its exceptional contributions toward economic vitality through creativity, leadership and partnership in the achievement of business retention, business recruitment and community improvement.
Nominees were judged on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits, according to information from the statewide economic development council.
The fact that Paris beat out these other cities speaks volumes about the accomplishments of not only the Paris Economic Development Corp. but also the commitment of Paris City Council, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to work together to accomplish worthwhile goals.
As both the economic engine’s executive director, Michael Paris, and its chairman of the board, Timothy Hernandez, said, the entire community working together is responsible for recent economic development successes. For the first time in a long time, community leadership seems to be in agreement about the importance of communication, discussion and compromise, and the willingness to put differences aside to work for the betterment of all.
Although naysayers are abundant, and those in leadership roles may not always make the wisest decisions, we’ve come a long way in putting petty differences aside to make meaningful progress possible.
Paris said it best after an economic development board meeting earlier this week where he announced the award.
“It is an honor for the Texas Economic Development Council to recognize the good work this community has done. For the first time in a long time we are working together, making good things happen and I think it makes the statement there is a lot of future possibilities in Paris as we continue to grow.”
Now is not a time to rest on our laurels, but rather it’s time to put our collective efforts toward continued communication, meaningful discussion and logical compromise. Let this award be an incentive to move our great community to the next level.
