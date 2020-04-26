Look, I generally avoid being critical of the things politicians say because most of the time their gums are flapping, they’re expressing an opinion, and arguing with people about an opinion is often an exercise in futility.
But I was concerned when I heard about the nation’s highest office mentioning disinfectants and injections while discussing the coronavirus because there have been reports of people hurting themselves with chemicals on the mistaken belief that it would save them.
First, let me just say that you should not inject yourself with disinfectant. The manufacturers are warning against it, and so too is the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division. Doctors also say it’s a bad idea.
The situation came about Thursday when William Bryan, who leads the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, said researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids in the laboratory. They kill the virus very quickly, he said during the White House’s daily briefing.
“And then I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” President Donald Trump said.
Not long after that the notifications started rolling in. I admit to initially thinking someone had once again mistaken an Onion parody article for a real news story, but the notifications kept coming from trusted news sources. I tracked down the video and watched it myself.
While the vast majority of us have enough common sense — I hope — to dismiss the idea of injecting ourselves with a virus-killing cleaner, many people are desperate for a solution. Desperation can lead people to do things they wouldn’t normally do, and that includes something as dumb as shooting up Clorox, especially if they believe there’s a chance it will help them.
On March 27, the Associated Press reported from Tehran, Iran, about a 5-year-old boy who was blinded and required intubation after his parents gave him toxic methanol in the mistaken belief it would protect him against the virus.
“Iranian media reports that nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened by ingesting methanol across the Islamic Republic, where drinking alcohol is banned and where those who do rely on bootleggers. The poisonings come as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country.”
Chemical misuse in America isn’t as farfetched as you might think — remember the 2018 Tide Pod Challenge? Or huffing? How about methamphetamine?
How about a good bit of advice from President Trump: Consult medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment. Stay healthy.
