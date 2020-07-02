It’s been 110 days since police had a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, and busted into Breonna Taylor’s home where she lived with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and fired more than 20 rounds, according to police records. Eight of the shots hit Taylor.
The 26-year-old emergency room technician would have turned 27 last month.
Police say they announced themselves before busting open the door and firing. Neighbors and Walker say they didn’t. We don’t know for sure, since the officers weren’t wearing cameras.
What we do know is that Walker fired and struck one of the officers in the leg. Depending on which side is talking, either Walker fired first or the officers — who wore plain clothes during the incident. Walker was arrested and later released for shooting an officer. A judge has dismissed the case against Walker.
Other things we do know include the two men the officers were initially seeking were found with drugs at a residence 10 miles away from where Taylor lived. Louisville police say one of the men was Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, and he was using Taylor’s residence for shipping drugs through the postal system.
In early June, the department released the incident report from that night. It is almost entirely blank. Taylor’s injuries are listed as “none,” though coroners confirm she was shot eight times. The report also has a “yes” or “no” box for forced entry. The “no” box is checked, although police used a battering ram to break down the door.
Police officials say the reason the report is blank and incorrect in spots is because the computer system isn’t properly transcribing to print forms for public release. The Louisville Courier Journal filed an information request for the full release of the investigation that resulted from Taylor’s death, and the police department has refused, saying it’s an ongoing investigation.
One of the officers has been fired from the department and the other two are on administrative leave.
Taylor was unarmed, though Walker had his gun — and his license to carry. Kentucky also has the Castle Doctrine in place, part of a wider web of “stand your ground” laws around the nation.
As a result of the attention Taylor’s case has gotten, more than one independent investigation has been launched into what happened that night, with the initial police investigation being handed over to the state and the FBI conducting its own independent investigation, not to mention private investigation from Taylor’s family. State and federal officials say that the investigations are necessary because of “troubling parallels” between Taylor’s case and another case Louisville police had with a different Black family in October 2018.
I believe the officers should be arrested and charged in this incident. It’s one obfuscation after another with the Louisville police reacting to media scrutiny, in addition to other allegations of similar behavior from the department.
But, so far, some good has come from this.
Last month, the Louisville City Council agreed to ban no-knock warrants, and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul — who I disagree with on many, many points — has said he would file legislation to ban the practice nationwide.
#justiceforbreonna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.