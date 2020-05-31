I have been thinking about the situation involving the Minnesota Police Department and the death of George Floyd for a while now. At first, I decided I was not going to put my opinion out there because of all of the opinions and posts about it. Then I realized that’s what’s wrong with this world.
In the United States, we have something called freedom of speech. I have always known I have this freedom, and I have even felt extremely grateful for it, but I never understood it’s true importance. Until now. Now I understand why so many men and women have fought for this freedom. This freedom of speech is what has caused so many amazing advancements in our country. It has brought justice for many who have been wronged.
I have always remained silent, but that stops today. That stops with George Floyd. And I want to begin this by saying thank you to George Floyd. Even though this was the worst way for me to remove my ignorance, you taught me so much about the importance of my voice. I never met you, but I am still so thankful for you. I also want to thank Darnella Frazier — the woman who posted the video. Thank you for using your voice to bring light to this dark situation.
Floyd’s death was not an accident. Let me explain. I do not know whether this man was truly innocent or guilty. I do not know if his actions were intentional or not. I am not even attempting to reconcile anything that he may have done. But what I do know is this — it does not matter whether the man committed a major crime or not. He was handled wrongly. We would have determined if he was innocent or guilty in a fair trial — one he was never given.
While the officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck, he heard the man’s cries to stop because he could not breathe. He felt and heard him not being able to catch his breath — yet he continued. If that wasn’t enough to prove this officer did not kill Floyd by accident, there is more. If someone choked another person out on accident, you might expect them to immediately do something — anything — to bring them back. But there was no attempt to resuscitate Floyd, no attempt to get him breathing again.
There is video proof of this.
Why did the officer think his actions were OK? Because he knew the system. He likely thought he would probably receive a minimal punishment because of his authority and excuses. But that’s not happening this time because America will use her voice. Now the officer faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Police officers, I understand that many of you are good and you fight for what is right. I get that you’re scared too. Your job is scary. I hear you, and I understand you. But here, again, an officer’s judgement fell short, and his fear led him to take a life. His fear controlled his power, just as it has with many others before him.
Say their names: George Floyd. Daniel Shaver. Philando Castile. Eric Garner. Breona Taylor.
The list of people wrongly killed by police officers who went unpunished goes on. These officers were forgotten over time, and I hope that ends now. When will we begin refusing this behavior? When will we, as citizens of America, as citizens of the world, finally decide to put our foot down at a life being viewed as less than based on how close their ancestors were to the equator — after all, that is what skin color is.
The officers were fired — rightfully so — but if any of us murdered that man, we would have been immediately arrested. The four officers involved with George Floyd’s death should all be in prison — yes, all of them. Three other officers witnessed the murder, and they did not attempt to stop it.
America, people of the world, men, women, black, white, Hispanic, asian, everyone — use your voices. Use your freedom of speech. Let’s make a livable world by pushing for justice.
