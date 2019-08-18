Thank you for the editorial regarding the suspension of John Godwin. I served on the Airport Advisory Board for several years where Godwin attended most of the meetings. I found him to be knowledgeable, patient and willing to answer questions and make explanations where necessary.
In other contacts, he has always been amicable and helpful. I have attended numerous City Council meetings since moving back to Paris and have always been impressed with his comments and explanations there, since becoming city manager.
It is very frustrating to me to read he was suspended with no explanation. His comments regarding “management style” leads me to suspect that the old “fire the city manager” tradition has reared its ugly head again.
Thank goodness two council members opposed the suspension. I look forward to the public hearing where we will hopefully hear both sides.
Since this seemingly came as a surprise to so many of us, I can’t help but suspect the four council members who voted for suspension are not being forthcoming.
Again, thank you for speaking out on the situation and raising the question many of us have, that being “why?”
Tim Bullock
Paris
