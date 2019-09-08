‘Why do you have to go to work?” my 5-year-old daughter, Annalise, asked, looking up at me with deep brown puppy dog eyes begging for Daddy to stay home and play.
“Because you like to eat, and grocers want money for food. So I have to go earn some money,” I replied.
Wrapping her arms around my leg tightly, she asked: “Do you love work more than us?”
“No, honey. Never,” I assured her.
“But why do you work at the paper?”
“Because I like to let people know what’s happening. I like helping them understand what someone else’s decision means for them, and I like sharing other people’s stories of success, of failure, of finding a different way because that’s how we build community.”
She looked up at me, not quite fully understanding. It was a lot for a 5-year-old to absorb, but it was enough she released her grip on my leg so I could head back to the office. There, I sat down to a story on Medium called “What’s your why?” Writer Jennifer Hefty asked a similar question, “Why do we do it?”
“Why do we work in a highly unstable career with no job security? Why do we cover stories so unimaginably terrible that sometimes all that’s left for us to do at the end of the day is cry? Why do we endure a high-pressure, fast-paced environment with little pay while at the same time dealing with a constant barrage of criticism from those we are trying to serve? (You’ve unfortunately probably heard some of this before: you’re a liberal rag; you’re in Politician X’s pocket; have you EVER even HEARD of a copy editor?)”
And her answer, like mine, was “We do it because we care.”
Ask just about any journalist why they got into the job, and they’ll likely tell you it was a calling. That’s why so many of us have a hard time retiring — it’s not that we don’t want to, it’s just this internal gnawing that there’s something we should be reporting on. It’s not uncommon to find retired journalists writing books on current or historical affairs or freelancing for local newspapers.
Like any other job, this one has its ups and downs. One of the darkest days of my career involved reporting on the discovery of a deceased newborn, the details of which I’ll spare you. Suffice it to say, it was an unnatural death that haunted me for weeks. But one of the brightest days came earlier this week when staff writer (and twice-retired journalist) Mary Madewell told me construction on a water line to a north Lamar County family’s home had begun, thanks in part to the awareness raised by her article.
Then there’s the eternal battles, especially between news outlets and the governments they cover. Not all government bodies are adversarial, and the best are headed up by officials who will answer the phone regardless of a story’s subject (the sign of a true public servant). In each of the five states I’ve worked as a journalist, I’ve encountered true public servants and I’ve come across officials who believe the local newspaper should be an unquestioning government bullhorn promoting everything the entity is doing right while ignoring issues (that’s not really a story, they say).
But no matter what the day brings — complaint or compliment — I feel fortunate to have found my purpose, my why. I’m fortunate to have a family that supports me in answering this calling, even when that means pulling over to the side of the road to share breaking news. And I’m fortunate to be able to earn a living doing what I love.
I encourage you to find your why, and then chase after it. It’ll be one of the best gifts you ever give yourself.
