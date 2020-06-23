In the Sunday, June 14, issue of The Paris News, there is a commentary piece by Julia Furukawa concerning the defunding of the Paris Police. I could not disagree more.
Her article wants the city to defund (cut) the police force and hire social workers and therapists to respond to social needs in the community. She would also take money from the police to build homeless shelters. I have a few questions about that.
I wonder how much a therapist would bill the city if he were called out at 2:30 in the morning for a domestic dispute that involved an abusive husband and a bleeding wife or child? And what if there was another call at the same time across town? Would we have two therapists on call? Would the social workers be furnished vehicles so they could drive around and find those individuals out on the street that needed their services or respond to calls? The “Think Child Safety” program sounds great, but where is it held? When? Who teaches it? And who is going to manage the 911 call center to determine who responds to a call. Will the respondent be a social worker, therapist, police or medical help?
The article seems to belittle police academy training at only 840 hours. If classes are held five days a week, eight hours a day, that works out to 21 weeks of training. The only other place I know of that has that much job training is the military, and a lot of police trainees are military veterans.
Instead of defunding the police, I think just the opposite is needed. More money to hire personnel that is trained to work with city and state welfare organizations. I think the “Think Child Safety” program would be a great opportunity for police officers to interact with children and teach that program, and include firefighters and EMS as well.
I think homelessness is a community issue, not a city or state responsibility. Paris is a very giving community, and I am sure if community leaders have a campaign to raise money for a homeless shelter the people of Paris would support it.
I also believe that a police department should mirror the diversity of the community. We all want to live in a safe community and our local law enforcement agency’s make that possible.
Police officers need our backing and support now more than ever. I assure you that if we reduce the police force, we will see a corresponding rise in crime. Don’t cut the funding, step up the funding.
