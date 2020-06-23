I have always loved costumes.
As a kid, Halloween was my utmost absolute favorite time of the year, better than Christmas, better than my birthday, better than Easter and Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July all rolled into one and it was — mostly — all because of the costumes.
I’ve always been imaginative, day-dreaming of fantastic adventure and derring-do. My favorite movies as a kid were the swashbucklers, the period pieces with capes and fancy headwear, replete with plumes. I devoured books that took me to far-away lands filled with foreign cultures and exotic locales.
Then, I discovered science fiction. My imagination was no longer tethered to Earth. I had entire galaxies of alien beings and extra-terrestrial places to happily dream amongst and about a gazillion different kinds of costumes to gaze in at wide-eyed wonder.
Now this love affair with outlandish apparel did not translate into my real life, mind you. I loved the idea of silken sashes and thigh-high boots, but I did not dare to try to wear such outfits in real life. I was a day-dreamer, not a lunatic. I understood all too well — as I still understand — the concept of being “too weird for words.” Even at a young age, I had seen what could happen to people who flouted convention and wore clothes that were not acceptable in normal society. You did not want to stand out and be labeled a freak, you know?
But Halloween, now, that was different. You were expected to dress weirdly, to wear fantastic costumes and makeup that made you look spooky or dangerous or just plain not yourself, and the more outrageous the costume, the better. You got rewarded for it, with candy and lots of “oohs” and “aws” from your neighbors and family. It was so much fun, while it lasted.
I still love Halloween. But I love theatre even more.
I discovered the stage in the fourth-grade when I was cast as Cinderella in a school musical. I got to wear rags and smears of “dirt” on my face, before changing into a ballgown with a tiara and jeweled shoes and dancing with a prince who wore a sword and a silken sash. I was in heaven, and I was a hit with the audience, which was even better than candy.
It would be many years later before I got the opportunity to be in another play, to wear a costume that hadn’t been bought in a store or to cover my face in grease paint and become someone else for a few hours. At Paris Junior College, then at Paris Community Theatre, over the years, I’ve been several different kinds of society matrons, a few “moms,” a gaggle of servants/maids/teachers or waitresses, a murderously-mad scientist, a blind Spanish beggar, a tobacco-chewing river resident and, most recently and most outlandishly, a sparkly, bewigged good witch.
It is, still, so much fun.
But, right now, the stage is dark, shuttered by a virus, and all of us drama-philes are at home, not in rehearsal. So, this Friday and Saturday, instead of the regular round of classes and workshops for youngsters that they usually offer, PCT is opening its stores of costumes, props and set pieces for sale to the public, an opportunity for anyone who loves dressing up and playing make-believe to dive into decades of costumes and clothing and accessories gathered or constructed for scores of plays.
This is an especially excellent chance for moms with bored, stuck-at-home kids to stock up on some fripperies — as well as some capes and sashes and other assorted finery — and allow the kids to dress-up their imaginations and indulge in some creative play while stuck in the house. It is also a great way to help support the performing arts in our community.
The PCT costume shop sale is to be held at the Brown Center for the Arts, 115 Clarksville St. from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
