According to journalists Eliana Johnson and Nahal Toosi at Politico, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky proposed meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the president’s behalf this past weekend. OK, so what? The goal: to reduce ever-rising tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Mr. Trump signed off on the idea, mid-golf round.
“The prospect of the dovish Kentucky senator serving as the administration’s chief diplomatic emissary has rankled many administration officials, who are expressing concern that Paul’s intervention threatens to scuttle the president’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Tehran,” the journalists wrote.
While it’s not clear yet if the minister will actually meet with Zarif, the president’s willingness to hand off this mission shows he is open to more than one way of negotiation. According to Politico, he’s been trying to negotiate with Iran for months: letters to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an attempt to use Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an emissary to Tehran, public comments expressing his desire to talk.
Some Iranian officials have said they are open to negotiations, if the administration removes sanctions. But the one who really matters, Khamenei, said talking with the U.S. is the equivalent of “drinking poison.”
Negotiations with Iran are made complicated by a turbulent present influenced by a turbulent past. Most recently, on Thursday, the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. On Friday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker sailing in the Gulf.
Before that, you have 2015 when Mr. Trump put his foot down — he withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions to force Iran to make further concessions on its nuclear program and support for extremist groups, missile development, intervention in the Middle East and human-rights abuses. The history stretches further back, to Iranian revolutions in the ’70s and wars in the Middle East in the ’80s and ’90s.
In an article for The New Yorker, journalist Robin Wright notes Iranians have a long history — and long memories.
“We will survive, we will prosper, long after President Trump is gone,” Zarif said Thursday at an interview session Wright attended. “Our time slots are in millennia.”
My hot take? Don’t underestimate Zarif. He could be the softer touch that the U.S./Iran relationship needs, right alongside the show of strength that refuses to humor Iranian military advances and human rights abuses. Zarif could be the missing piece to the puzzle that the two countries just can’t seem to put together, after throwing the board off the table.
Shows of force have their place and time. I’m all for action, not just words — but action born of wisdom. Diplomacy with a backbone could make all the difference in ending the “chicken-or-the-egg” cycle we seem to be stuck in with Iran. Perhaps we have the opportunity to define the U.S. time slot in Iran’s millennia.
