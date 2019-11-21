I have learned over the years that there is always more to the story. After I read the Our Opinion column in Wednesday’s The Paris News regarding the Brandon Gonzales’ arrest and subsequent release. it would appear that young Mr. Gonzales, 23, is attempting to rebuild his life.
That is as it should be because life goes on. With the aid of a Dallas law firm, Mr. Gonzales might have financial help if he sues Hunt County for damages and wins. Time will tell.
Now as Paul Harvey, used to say, for the rest of the story.
I went back and reread the referenced Dallas Morning News article for more on the story. Any financial settlement from a lawsuit will certainly help Mr. Gonzales rebuild his life. Certainly it will help the two girlfriend mothers of his three children, ages 1, 3 and 1. Those are the ages of the children as reported. You do the math.
If there is any taxpayer support going to aid the mothers and the children, then perhaps the taxpayers will get a little relief also. The article stated Mr. Gonzales was having a hard time finding employment even in Florida, where has moved to avoid the infamy of his arrest. Any lawsuit settlement should be commensurate with lost income from his previous job of car washing and reasonable, provable damages to his character and standing in the community. I’m sure we all wish him well in his new life.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
