A batch of apples come in various colors: red, yellow, green and sometimes purple. They stay in a basket or on a tree in relative harmony and go about their lives mostly undisturbed. When they are forced together in a basket, there is a little tension, trying to figure out who fits where, but for the most part, they are relatively undisturbed.
However, when a rotten apple joins the batch, things take a turn for the worse.
According to mentalfloss.com, “the riper a piece of fruit is, the more ethylene it produces, and overripe fruit gives off even more ethylene, eventually leading to a concentration of the gas that’s enough to over ripen all the fruit.”
When this one apple is introduced, the entire batch is exposed to its noxious gases and starts to rot. This one apple’s poison is so toxic, that no matter what the others do, they can’t rid themselves of its poison by themselves. They need help.
That’s why it’s up to the farmer and/or the picker to weed out those poisoned apples and get rid of them: not just move them to another batch or hide them underground, out of the way. By moving the apple to another batch, its ethylene will eventually ruin that basket. If the apple is hidden underground, it will wither and die undisturbed by the chaos it caused.
For the farmers and pickers, it’s hard to weed out those apples. The rot makes for an unsettling sight and most people wouldn’t want to touch something that grotesque. The brown, squishy exterior feels horrendous in the palm of their hands, but the job must be done.
Rotten apples will crumble and break apart, keeping the rot inside the batch. Some apples will cling to the ethylene and start to rot themselves, not knowing the invisible poison they had allowed to enter into their system. Those apples too will rot and continue to spoil the batch in a continuous cycle of decay. Others will see the ethylene and choose to leave the batch rather than be corrupted by the toxic gas. Either way, the gas and the rotten apple that brought the toxin into the batch, must be dealt with.
The apples were fine until the poison was introduced. Then, they needed help getting rid of it because the rot was staining the other, uncorrupted apples in the batch.
The term “bad apples” has been used a lot in the media recently as an excuse for certain people’s behavior when dealing with brutality. Whether it be used to describe officers who abuse their power or rioters who take advantage of a situation, this term has been a scapegoat for justifying actions that should not be justified. The farmers and pickers in the above example are those who are trying to expose those “bad apples” so that others won’t have to suffer from their poison.
Only once a society agrees to properly dispose of that poison, will the batch of apples live a healthy, peaceful life.
