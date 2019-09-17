For those who know me I know this will sound very strange indeed, but let me extend a very heartfelt “thank you” to Robert Francis O’Rourke.
Mr. O’Rourke, who would have you believe his name is Beto, has laid out in the open what the Democrats will take away from you first.
So far this political season, the Democrats have been playing a game of trying to see who could promise more of everything to everybody. Free college? You got it! Free health care? You got it! Free housing? You got it. See A.O.C. on that one. Student loan debt wiped out? You got it. See Bernie Sanders on that one. The only proposed way so far to pay for all of this is to tax the rich.
Of course, the definition of “rich” keeps expanding. Sooner or later it will expand to include you.
So now why do I say thank you to Mr. O’Rourke? Mr. O’Rourke has finally stated, much to some other Democrats chagrin, exactly what he will take from you. He said “Hell yes we’ll take your AR-15s and AK-47s!” There it is, plain as day. Or is it?
The last time Democrats tried something like this, the list of banned firearms ran to something like 200 models, variations and clones. So don’t think he will want just two models. He and the Democrats, in time, will want everything you have. Only military-style? So you think.
Consider this: Our military uses or has used lever-action firearms. There goes granddad’s old deer rifle. Pump shotguns? There goes your Remington and Mossberg shotguns. Your bolt-action Remington 700 or Winchester 70? Both have been or are being used by U.S. and foreign military forces.
Mr. O’Rourke has hung this around the Democrats’ necks like a gold chain, and now every other Democrat nationally, state and local will have to either wear it or try to weasel out some way. That will be some slippery silver-tongue talking if I ever heard it.
For this I say thank you, Robert F., from the bottom of my heart.
