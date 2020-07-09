Much of this week has been a constant stream of news. Every time I walk into the office, one of our reporters or editor has something new to add.
In more “that’s wild” news, a hole has developed under a housing development in South Dakota, leading spelunkers — that is cave explorers — to find a deep networks of caves over 60 feet underneath.
Pictures of the find include what looks to be a 1950s convertible in the caves. According to a follow-up article in the Rapid City Journal, the caves are actually an abandoned gypsum mine that opened in 1910 and no one knows exactly when it closed.
The subdivision was built in 2005, with no mention of the potential disaster underneath the homes. Gypsum is incredibly water soluble, and building on top of a gypsum mine is a really bad idea, according to a geological analyst interviewed by the paper. Ground and surface water has been eating into the mineral, causing the sinkholes.
Elsewhere, I was so sad to hear that Carl Reiner died. Even though it went off the air well before I was born, I still love “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which originally had Reiner in the titular position, but after testing it with audiences, the network retooled it for Van Dyke. Reiner had a legendary career and made some of my favorite movies, like “Oh, God!” and “The Jerk.” His son, Rob, gave us “When Harry Met Sally.” He was besties with Mel Brooks, who, thankfully, is still with us. I actually got on Prime Video and started re-watching “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
In some happy news, I am beyond thrilled that “The Baby-Sitters Club” has been rebooted on Netflix. In elementary school, I had an entire shelf of pastel Ann M. Martin books, starting with “Kristy’s Great Idea.” The reboot is totally adorable. I love how they worked it into the modern era — the book series started in 1986, y’all — with fun little bits like the landline phone they use for booking gigs was purchased on Etsy and is considered a vintage classic.
I have now watched “Hamilton” on Disney+ and am even more in love with the musical. I want more Broadway shows to be recorded and shared on digital platforms. I think it introduces audiences who aren’t used to live shows how immediate a theater production is and hopefully gathers more support for other live productions.
I made an angel fail cake over the Fourth of July weekend. My ancient tube pan had gone missing, and a thorough search of the cabinets turned up a springform pan we thought might do — it had a tube insert. Nope. Nothing doing. I pulled it out of the oven looking as light and fluffy as a cloud, tipped it upside down onto a silver bullet coffee thermos to let it cool and stepped outside. When I stepped back into the kitchen, my cake had fallen down to the bottom of the thermos and the pan was on the floor, severely dented. Oh well, so it goes. It still tasted great though.
In my family, we call that worthy of Aunt Wanda. My Great-Aunt Wanda loved to cook, the only problem is nothing she made looked even remotely like it was supposed to. It often looked like it would poison you. But, however it looked, it always tasted excellent. So, in memory of my wonderful aunt, who was the sweetest person you ever met, we ate my angel fail cake.
