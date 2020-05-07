There are many storms in our lives,
Making some fail to thrive,
Jesus has calmed many storms,
And they all came in different forms,
Whatever storm you’re going through,
Even if something blocks your view,
Jesus can help those who have faith,
No matter what the Devil saith,
So even if what you’re fighting seems enorm,
Remember, Jesus can calm any storm.
Donna J Moseley
Paris
