"Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”
That has always been my favorite quote spoken by Martin Luther King Jr. He’s usually remembered for the bigger, more popular quotes, plastered on bumper stickers and printed on T-shirts: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
But I remember the first time I heard my favorite quote, during a time two years ago when we felt more divided, more polarized, more hateful than ever. The word choice stuck with me. Powerful, articulate, perfect use of the metaphor. I guess it was the writer in me that said, “10/10.”
King’s whole life was given to serving others. His work was built on selflessness, love and mercy. It emphasized compassion married with an unyielding spirit and sense of justice. He was an example to many and inspiration to thousands.
I envy his mastery of the English language and word choice. His background as a pastor informed his style and delivery, his ability to connect with each person in the audience and read the room. With a diverse following from every background imaginable, he communicated vision and unity.
King was many things. A wise man. A visionary. An activist. A leader. He was also a man with flaws, like every single one of us. Inspirational, but fully human. He knew our selfish and camp-like tendencies, but urged us to move beyond them. He fully understood because no one, not even King, is a saint.
But perhaps that’s the beauty of his legacy and why I want to wax poetic about his work in my column. Despite his natural flaws and weaknesses like every human, he became the champion of a cause bigger than himself. And in the process, he shaped the course of history.
That’s something that inspires and motivates me in my work and personal life. While I might have my weaknesses and mistakes, I can choose to let those move me toward a higher standard or goal in unity with others around me. I can make decisions to not choose hatred or bitterness and instead, look for opportunities to come alongside others in striving for justice and peace.
While I’m certainly not leading a civil rights movement, King’s principles can still inspire and inform my life. I can look to his example of public speaking and writing to inspire my own work and motivate myself to keep pushing, to do better. And in times when we are deeply divided, I can look for ways to bridge the gap instead of making it wider.
