Sometimes letters to the editor contain bad information. There was one that said that Ukraine is a NATO ally. Ukraine is not in NATO.
The letter said the U.S. is pandering to Russia. The opposite is true. President Donald Trump put strong sanctions on Russia that are harming their economy. President Barack Obama sent blankets and cots to Ukraine. Trump sent state-of-the-art anti-tank missiles.
This farce of an impeachment depends on testimony like “I thought, I head, I was under the impression.” In impeachment, there has to be evidence that is factual, not the hearsay nonsense that was on TV.
Do not believe everything you read or see on TV. The press started impeachment talk in November 2016.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
