Sunshine laws are those laws heard about, but not really understood. They are a vital part to the checks and balances system in American government, so it’s important to take a look back at how they came to be.
As a general definition, Sunshine Laws are laws that “outline the mandatory procedures that regulatory bodies must adopt to enhance public accessibility to documented records for all meetings and information about general proceedings and decision-making processes,” according to Encyclopedia.com. “The laws are meant to ensure that government agencies sanction the attendance of public representatives and the media organizations in all meetings so that the information of the proceedings of the meetings can be channeled to the public in an efficient and timely manner.”
Utah was the first state to enact Sunshine Laws in 1898, followed by Florida in 1905. Gradually, every other state started enacting these laws until the scandal to which all other scandals are compared happened: Watergate.
When a committee was created to investigate the situation, they were immensely successful with their inquiries due to the “extensive media coverage, sustained public interest, the meticulous work of investigators, the cooperation of key witnesses, and the continuing support of the full Senate,” according to Senate.gov.
Since the public became so used to having nearly every aspect of the investigation made public, they were concerned when Nixon refused to hand over his files to the committee and also to allow his aides to testify. Eventually he relented, but still kept a tight lid on his recordings from inside the Oval Office. In order to obtain them, Congress had to subpoena the tapes, which led to Nixon resigning before he could be removed from office.
All of this drama caused Congress to realize that there needed to be transparency between the government and its citizens when it comes to legislative proceedings. The same year that Nixon resigned — 1974 — Congress revised The Freedom of Information Act to include new tools for the public and media to access information from the executive branch. Two years later, in 1976, The Government in Sunshine Act was passed, which required federal agencies to hold meetings in public.
Every aspect of the meeting is made public either before a meeting or immediately after: from members who were present to what was discussed to who voted how and for what. These documents are available for public consumption and must be in an easily accessible location.
Every state has their own version of Sunshine Laws, but they all allow for this access to information.
With the long and troubled history of these laws, it’s no wonder that they get an entire week of dedication every year.
