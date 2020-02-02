It’s been a turbulent six months for Paris’s public leadership. City Council pushed former city manager John Godwin to resign his position in August, the fire chief subsequently resigned in October and the Paris Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors on Thursday fired their executive director.
It’s enough to keep residents’ heads spinning as they wonder what is happening in Paris. Fortunately, there are answers in all but one case — the PEDC firing. And PEDC directors would be wise to follow in the steps of Paris City Council in addressing the matter.
Paris City Council in August quickly stamped out rumors related to Godwin’s resignation, citing its desire to find a leader with a different management style. Without citing specifics, the council informed the public there had been accusations related to Godwin’s management and councilors determined the best resolution was to call for his resignation. Godwin, who served seven years as city manager, resisted at first, but eventually signed off on a $116,000 separation agreement that retained his services as a home-based consultant for six months.
Then, in late September, former fire chief Mike Vogel, who held the job for six months, shocked the community by submitting his own resignation, effective in October, citing uncertainties about the future. Vogel elaborated, saying Godwin’s resignation changed his perspective on his position.
On Thursday, the PEDC fired former executive director Michael Paris, saying it was “in the best interest of PEDC and the City of Paris to move in a different direction.” Confusing the matter is the directors’ November vote to hire an outside person to review the process Paris used in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects — a review that has not been completed and did not play a role in the board’s decision, Paris City Attorney Stephanie Harris confirmed Friday.
So if not the review, what then? Why fire the executive director they rewarded in May 2019 with a $5,000 bonus for his successful work in bringing American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Paris? Wishing him “all the best as he moves on to new challenges,” as interim City Manager Gene Anderson did, is not a sufficient explanation. No one is fired so they can move on to new challenges.
Funded by tax dollars, the PEDC has a duty to public transparency. The same voters who in 2017 saved the PEDC deserve evidence showing directors are acting in the city’s best interest. It can be argued that allowing rumor about this high profile firing to go unabated is irresponsible.
The PEDC board of directors should make an immediate statement on the basis of its decision to fire Paris so that taxpayers may join them in closing this chapter and moving on to the next.
Klark Byrd
