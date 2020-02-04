For those nearing their last year of high school, it can be hard not to think about college. The very mention suggests endless tours, applications, essays and the nightmare of teenagers across the country: standardized testing.
For students interested in attending an American university, either the ACT or the SAT will usually be required. Since I was featured in The Paris News for my top possible ACT score of 36, I have frequently been asked for tips and advice on preparing for the test. Before I jump into study techniques, I will detail the test’s function and purpose.
The ACT is composed of four subject tests: English, Math, Reading and Science. Each test has a score range of 1 to 36, and for the composite score, all four tests are averaged. An average score is approximately a 23. Texas A&M-Commerce has an average test score of 21. University of Texas-Austin averages a 30 ACT, and an Ivy League school such as Harvard has an average of 34.
The test is often taken in a student’s junior or senior year of high school and is used as a measure of how college-ready the person may be. Colleges look at ACT scores as a factor in admissions as well as determining which scholarships and financial aid they will give out.
One can not expect to make a perfect (or even high) score without studying. I spent much of my summer preparing for the test instead of engaging in common teenage pursuits, but it paid off.
Prep Scholar has a free list of prior ACT tests similar to the upcoming exam. I strongly recommend printing these out and completing them exactly like they would be done under the given time limits. The official tests are far better than simulated ones.
Take the first test timed and mimic real life conditions. You will only get one crack at seeing a fresh version of this test, so use it wisely. If you do not finish the test in time, take a red pen and continue to fill out the rest until you complete it.
Next, check the test with the answer key, then put the key away and work through the problems that you got wrong. When you think you have an answer for all of them again, check them with the key and try to determine why their answer is correct.
Ask yourself the following questions: Did I make any simple mistakes? Did I take too long on any sections and run out of time? Is there anything I still don’t understand? Would I be able to do another problem like this one in the future?
Answer these questions honestly. After you fully understand the first test, move on to the second one and complete the same process.
Always go back and correct your errors until you know perfectly what you got wrong. That is the only way to learn from your mistakes. If you do not understand a problem, find someone who can show you the correct way to do it.
Time management was one of my biggest problems I encountered in training for the ACT. I had to learn not to spend too much time on hard problems during the test, and I learned to train with a stopwatch next to me.
The biggest resource I used was ACT Online Prep. Sponsored by the official test, it offers problems exactly like the ones that you will see on that big day. If you can’t afford to purchase the $40 subscription, then Prep Scholar is a huge help.
Look through their free articles before taking the second test for the first time.
If you do not get the score you want the first time you take the test, do not be afraid to study more and take the test again. Most people raise their score when they complete it a second time.
Finally, let me leave you on this parting thought. The most important thing you need to achieve your desired score on the test is hard work and determination. If you set your mind to it, you are fully capable of the score that you want. Strive for perfection in your studying, and it will pay off.
