These days, I’m really glad I’ve lived alone most of my life. I’ve been reading about people who are suffering mentally because they are being forced to stay away from friends and family due to the pandemic.
I’ve always liked living alone and have done so, happily, for many years.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my family and my friends. Twice this last week, when tornadoes loomed, I had to force myself to not grab the car keys and go check on them. I wanted, really badly, to make sure they were all right. It was a good thing I was able to reach out to them by phone and Facebook and share the fear a bit.
It was easier knowing the people in my life are smart enough to take care of themselves when things like severe weather threaten, and they can take shelter when needed.
With the pandemic these last few weeks, I have found my life really hasn’t been disrupted all that much. I’ve never been one who prefers to hang out in large crowds. I used to like to go shopping or visit local fairs and festivals, but since my knees have begun to fail me, I can’t stand and walk as much as I used to. For close to a decade now, I prefer to be at home in my off hours, where I can get off my feet, stretch out my legs and put a heating pad on a major body joint or two.
I’ve gotten used to being either at home, or at work, with maybe a short foray to a grocery store or a pharmacy once or twice a week.
I can count on one hand the number of people I do not work with that I have spoken to or interacted with since the middle of March when coronavirus suddenly became the latest word I am heartily sick of hearing, saying or typing.
The last time I was within 6 feet of a bunch of strangers was when I was involved in a Paris Community Theatre production of “The Wizard of Oz.” You wanna talk about a lack of social distancing? Try standing backstage at PCT with 40 or 50 other amateur actors — most of them children — all waiting to go on stage for the finale of a show. The only reason I wasn’t smooshed and smothered in people was the huge hoop skirt of my costume, and the consistent aura of “back up, bozo” I cultivated throughout the production.
I have no trouble being alone with myself in my space. The apartment I live in is pretty tiny, but it has all the space I need. Okay, maybe I could use a bit more counter space in the kitchen, but, hey, it has the first walk-in closet I have ever had.
Even when I haven’t lived alone, I have usually lived in tiny spaces. The first house I really remember living in was in Indiana, a two and half story home with a finished attic space and a partially finished basement. Even with more than one level, it was tight. The entire kitchen was only about 8 by 10 feet, and still had to fit a small table and four chairs. Don’t even get me started on the one bathroom.
The house the four of us lived in the longest over the years, here in Paris, was tiny, too. Three itsy bedrooms, one teensy bath, and the hallway was so narrow, two people could not walk through it at the same time without turning sideways to get past each other.
I have lived in a few houses with plenty of room over the years, but was never all that comfortable in them. I remember one time, I realized I was expending far too much time worrying about how I was going to fill that extra bedroom in a way that made sense and didn’t turn me into some sort of a hoarder.
