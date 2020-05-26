While mindlessly scrolling through Facebook, I come across an image of a sheriff’s car stopped on a snowy highway with two boulders in the way. Curious, I continued reading the post and began to giggle at the supposed exchange between the two boulders.
A serene feeling overcomes me, and I am able to finally put down my phone and continue working. My experience is something practically everyone has experienced: the pure enjoyment of a meme.
According to Lexico.com, a meme is “an element of a culture or system of behavior that may be considered to be passed from one individual to another by non-genetic means, especially imitation.”
Short for mimeme, memes have become an integral part of the world’s culture. They can be created purely for laughs, such as the one I mentioned, or to make a political statement like every editorial cartoon, or they can be cautionary tales such as “don’t mess with Texas because they have (insert funny thing here).”
Either way, they can help with relieving stress. If someone is feeling sad or embarrassed about something, a meme about someone else going through the same thing could help.
If someone just lost a loved one, a meme about them watching over those left behind can help with the grieving process.
If someone is feeling lazy about cleaning, a meme can help them kill more time before they rush to get anything done.
Their multiple purposes make memes essential in a time of crisis. They can bring clarity to a situation while also uniting people under one idea.
For an example of that, look to the “re-opening the country” memes. Whether someone is for or against the idea, there is no shortage of images and slogans to back up their philosophy.
For those having to work through this pandemic and who are scared of the future, a funny quote about essential workers can bring a much needed smile to their face.
Anyone can make a meme using a generator online or as a feature on certain messaging applications.
There is no monetary value in making them, unless they are used for a marketing campaign. Memes are created with the sole purpose of getting a message out and making someone smile or laugh. Any random idea can be made into one, and its success depends on how many people decide to share it.
Sometimes they can be for fun, sometimes they’re a cautionary tale, but memes are almost always relevant to what’s happening in the world today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.