Well, folks, it’s evident there’s no more dancing around it. It is clearly time to address some uncomfortable realities about race relations. Not to put too fine a point on it, but no matter how much we choose to bob, weave, dodge and wriggle, mankind — as a species — cannot expect to advance into any sort of a desirable future unless the elimination of prejudice of all kinds becomes a desired and no-compromise functional reality. I don’t mean by begrudging silence and vacuous confession. I mean by serious bold attitude adjustment and holding ourselves personally responsible for appropriate action.
It also means the problem has to be worked from both sides. No one can try to sit this one out. Both passive and aggressive oppression and convenient manipulative victimhood are all known nonfunctional concepts and must be non-starters in a mandatorily adult conversation. All sides need to harness the discipline necessary to avoid both offending and becoming offended, with the latter perhaps being the most critical.
How, exactly, do we do that? Well, that’s the crux of it, isn’t it? However, it may be simpler than it sounds. About a century ago, a very wise man from the Middle East was asked how a man becomes noble. His reply was both pragmatic and spiritual and born of simplicity. It reflected an understanding of the hearts and minds of all peoples. He said, (and I paraphrase here) “just act like it, and sooner or later, it will get to be a habit.”
We absolutely must learn to deal with each other based on the content of our character, not the color of our skin. If we are not among those who fully treasure being able to give and accept love, respect, brotherhood, friendship — and knowledgeable wisdom — from our fellow human beings regardless of sex or race, we have much to learn, and it must happen soon, and it will likely be a difficult lesson. I say difficult because when we finally do, the very first thing that happens when you give up harbored resentment, prejudice and hatred is a profound sense of relief. But if you’ve carried that poison around in your soul for too long, and acted/lashed out at people on that basis, the second thing you get to experience is an equally profound sadness for time wasted, ugly words spoken and evil deeds done. And no one can help any of us with that, save our own maker.
Not a good idea to wait. It’s a lesson best learned in this world while consequences are still subject to negotiation.
That said, here’s where it gets uncomfortable. The whole thing is by design and default a two way street. There is no justification for wrongdoing regardless of our race. We must all hold ourselves and each other to a higher standard. Each of us is eventually responsible to ourselves and our maker for our choices — and our actions. Holding anyone of any race or color to either the soft bigotry of low expectations or some sort of presumed original genetic guilt isn’t correct nor acceptable. Period. They only exacerbates the problem.
Moving on, a quick reality check for those who think just abolishing the police will bring about the perfect Kumbaya moment, you have massively misunderstood the nature of both people and the problem. Eliminating the police can’t and won’t help. That’s a fantasy. It will, however, instantaneously make things incredibly worse. That sort of thing falls into the category of, “be very careful what you ask for ... you might get it.” History is replete with examples of why and how this fails.
There are resources to understand the problem from multiple points of view. If you’re not big on history, I highly recommend attending the Paris Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. If that’s a bit scary, or past mistakes make that untenable, you can call the Paris PD and have the community policing officer schedule to come to your organized neighborhood meeting and he will be more than happy to explain Paris PD procedures, problems and principles. I would not, however, harass the guy. That’s not why he’s there. If you do, trust he will soon leave, and you will still be none the wiser and still counted in the camp of those who would rather cause trouble than act to solve it.
From the Pragmatic Solutions Desk here at The Paper Radio, a particularly enlightened quote about final authority from Georgia State Trooper, O’Neal Saddler, “I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person: God, God, God.”
