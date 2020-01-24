In the year 2019, the Lamar County District Attorney’s office successfully tried 20 felony jury cases, garnered an additional 14 sentences in hearings before judges and entered into more than 400 plea bargains. Together they amassed sentences ranging from probation to life in prison.
I am amazed at the work performed by the five prosecuting attorneys who consistently bring criminals to justice. I thought I might learn a little more about them and enlighten readers as well.
Watching them in action, one appreciates their skills and realizes the hours of preparation it takes to gather information and prepare witnesses in order to present evidence beyond a reasonable doubt before 12 men and women sitting as jurors.
For almost 16 years, Paris native Gary Young has served as Lamar County District Attorney. He is seeking a fifth term unopposed in the March primary and is not expected to draw an opponent in November. Young is as aggressive as a bulldog in the courtroom, and quite the prankster/entertainer outside.
A Paris High School and Paris Junior College graduate, Young graduated from the University of Texas-Austin and received his law degree in 1992 from Texas Tech where he met his wife, Sydney, also an attorney and owner/president of Young Title Co. The couple has two children, Zane, who teaches English in Madrid, Spain, and Zoie, a senior at the University of Texas-Austin.
After working in district attorney offices in Harris and Collin counties, Young returned to Paris in 1994 where he worked for McLaughlin, Hutchison and Hunt before he and his wife teamed as Young & Young prior to his appointment and then election to office in 2004.
Second in tenure since 2007, Jill Drake handles the majority of sexual assault cases against children. She was a public defender in Florida before moving to Paris with her husband, Dave, who was in charge of building the Florida Power and Light plant near Kimberly-Clark. The couple has two daughters — Hannah, a fourth-grade teacher in Missouri, and Madeline, a second year medical student at UT McGovern Medical School in Houston. Filled with compassion, it is not surprising that the successful prosecution of a man found guilty of child molestation after a long eight years, and another found guilty of beating his 2-year-old son to death for crying are cases she is most proud of prosecuting.
Kelsey Doty, on staff since May 2016, was an assistant public defender in Missouri and worked in Washington, D.C., for the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys before settling in Paris. She is married to Lt. James Shanahan with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The couple has two daughters who attend Chisum ISD. The prosecution of child molester Lonnie O’Neal in August 2019, Doty said, was a difficult one for her.
“It was very hard and emotional for the victim to testify in this case due to the facts of the case and the family issues involved,” Doty said, explaining the victim had to prepare for numerous hearings and did not have the support of her mother.
An Army veteran, Ben Kaminar joined the staff in November 2017 after working in Fannin County as assistant district attorney for six years. His wife, Sarah, is an attorney with the Moore Law Firm and they have one child, 4-year-old Zoe.
“It was satisfying to prosecute Jermaine Davis,” Kaminar said. “There were so many moving parts and pieces to the puzzle in solving and prosecuting this case. It was a challenge to present it to the jury in a simplified manner.” Davis was found guilty of murder in July 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
After retiring from the Bexar County district attorney’s office after 20 years, Malcolm “Kip” McClinchie began work here five years ago. He is responsible for handling the Child Protective Service docket and a majority of the misdemeanor cases that come through the office. He is married to Kay McClinchie, and the couple has four grown children.
“Helping protect the children of Lamar County is the most rewarding aspect of this job,” McClinchie said.
In addition to the five attorneys, the office is supported by legal assistant Pam Bull, investigator Chris Brooks and victim coordinator Jane Adams along with clerks Stephanie Wolf, Saundra Ashton and Gina Simpson.
Keep up the good work guys and gals. You are an amazing team.
