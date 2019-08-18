The Hunting Club membership was gathered in the large round corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. Wrong Willie, who is always planning a new adventure, had his phone’s calendar app open and was pushing at dates with a fingertip.
“Let’s do something different next week.”
He had my interest.
“What do you have in mind?”
“Let’s just go camping.”
Doc frowned.
“The girls, too?”
“No, just us. Camping.”
“So you want me to bring my boat?” Doc struggled to understand.
“No. See, we always get into that no matter what we do. When we go dove or deer hunting, we have to take bags of ammo, guns, camo and hats, and always have to get up at the crack of dawn. When we go fishing, there’s rods, tackle boxes, life jackets, and everything else to make the trip a success.”
Willie glanced around.
“Guys, we live in a busy world. We’re all retired, but we have tons of things we have to do, like, keep the grandkids, maintain the house, mow, and keep the grandkids. Rev, you have your writing, and Jerry Wayne, you’re always upgrading your garden and flowerbeds. Woodrow, you’re always maintaining your house in the woods and entertaining all the folks that come down dang near every weekend. We should do something simple.”
Doc raised a finger.
“You said keep the grandkids twice.”
“That’s because we keep them during the day in the summer, some days on the weekends, and we’re always either picking them up from school or dropping them off.”
I agreed.
“Good point, so your idea is to go camping and do what?”
“Sit.”
My eyes widened.
“It’s about three thousand degrees outside right now, and the dew point is dang near what you’d expect at the bottom of the ocean. I’m not a big fan of hot camping. We did that enough when I was a kid.”
“I know, but you have the fifth-wheel, and do y’all still have the pop-up?”
“We do.”
“So we have air conditioning during the heat of the day. Here’s what we do. I’ll come get the pop-up on Monday and take it down to that campground we like out on the lake. You can bring the fifth-wheel on Tuesday when you get back from that run of yours to North Carolina.”
“How do know about that?”
“I’ve logged into your family calendar.”
I frowned
“How’d you do that?”
“The War Department helped me set it up. Anyway, then we all go down and just hang out, tell stories, and eat, like we did in the old days when we didn’t have any money.”
Doreen arrived with the coffee pot.
“That’s what y’all do here all the time.”
“And it’s air conditioned,” I pointed out.
“I’m trying to get us away from everything, like it used to be, so we can tell those stories Doreen won’t let us relate here in the café.”
Woodrow took a careful sip of freshly scalding coffee.
“We already know those stories. We’ve been running together for decades. We don’t even need to tell the whole joke anymore. Let me show you. Rev, here’s the punchline. ‘All he needed was a watermelon and a jar of mayonnaise.’”
I laughed like a loon, because I heard that joke over forty years ago, and two dozen times since.
“Not the point.” Willie sighed, as if trying to explain a complex problem to a dog. “We just show up and hang out, and grill, and listen to music.”
I needed clarification.
“So I just bring the camper?”
“Well, no. We all need to bring some kind of food. I’ll bring breakfast stuff.”
“Fine.” Doc nodded and added a few grains of salt to kill the bitterness in his coffee. “I’ll bring steaks. Who’s gonna make the campground reservations?”
“Jerry Wayne.” Willie tapped at his screen. “Jerry Wayne. You’re also in charge of beverages.”
“For what?”
“The camping trip.”
“I wasn’t listening. When is that?”
Willie explained it again, slowly.
“So, everyone in on the plan?”
Woodrow shook his head.
“Should I bring ice and a cooler?”
“Everyone brings ice, and coolers, and sleeping bags, because we don’t need to be dealing with sheets and stuff. Woodrow, you’re in charge of music.”
“I’m gonna throw in a fishing rod,” Doc said. “I can’t go to the lake without trying to catch something.”
“But that’s gonna defeat the idea of a simple camping trip.” Willie waved his hands. “This is just a getaway, without taking a bunch of stuff.”
“Like ice for this trip, and food, coolers, music, a bag of clothes, chairs for sitting outside, coffee, extra cooking stuff if we’re gonna have the Dutch oven going, mosquito repellant, creamer for the coffee, a couple of fans, sunscreen…” I could have gone longer, but Willie held up a hand.
Doc chewed the inside of his lip, thinking.
“How about we just go outside there under that oak tree and sit for a while. We can take our mugs with us, because the coffee for sure ain’t gonna get cold out there in that heat.”
I stared out at the heat waves shimmering above the parking lot
“Nope. I’m gonna sit here under the air conditioning and schedule a camping trip for January. It’ll be cool then. Hey everybody, download my calendar and we can work from that.”
Jerry Wayne frowned at his phone’s screen.
“I wasn’t paying attention. What week in January?”
And we were off again.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
