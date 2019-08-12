Bob Bush (Aug. 8 letter) seems to think the Second Amendment was put into place for the purpose of establishing a militia, as being necessary to the security of a free state. The argument over whether a citizen militia is necessary is one that will go on long after we’re gone, but it doesn’t really matter. That’s because the amendment was incorporated into the Bill of Rights to establish security against tyranny — you know, the kind that arises when certain individuals get too much power and force their issues upon defenseless “subjects.” George III was a tyrant; Maduro is a tyrant. I could go on and so could Mr. Bush.
To the undereducated, the knee-jerk reaction here is that, “This could never happen in America.”
Oh, really? Anyone who has paid attention to recent world history can see that tyranny often comes from within, as well as without. We have a large and strong standing military to protect us from without, but who is going to protect us from tyranny within? Our beautiful Constitution makes the President commander-in-chief of the mightiest military on Earth. So, what stands between the citizenry and a tyrannical administration? Would Venezuela be in its current situation if the population had been armed?
No, sir! That Second Amendment wasn’t put there so I could shoot skeet or my neighbor could hunt deer. It was put there to assure the survival of the other nine of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution. I refer you to the commentary by Dan Beard of Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Jack L. Thomson
Reno
