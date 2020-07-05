Long before Americans bemoaned government action to enforce mask wearing in the midst of the Covid-19 health pandemic, there were dire warnings about governments mandating the use of seat belts in moving vehicles.
In a Sept. 25, 2017, article on the subject, Wisconsin Public Radio reported that “[a]mong the arguments put forth against seatbelts was that they could cause internal injuries; that they prevented easy escapes from cars submerged in water; and that devices frequently failed. All were disputed by researchers but opposition remained fierce.”
There were also arguments that such mandates were government oppression or personal rights infringement. But, according to an Oct. 9, 1998 report from the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research, “[t]hese arguments have been rejected by the courts in Illinois, Iowa, and New Jersey, and also, we believe in New York. ... Decisions in seat belt cases generally follow the reasoning used in many other cases involving related highway safety issues, such as laws requiring mandatory helmet use by motorcyclists and securing small children in child restraints, which view such regulations as a reasonable exercise of a state’s police power in the interests of the public health and welfare.”
Logic dictates that mandated mask wearing during a respiratory health pandemic also falls under that “reasonable exercise of a state’s police power” to ensure public health.
Wearing masks, like wearing seat belts, is about risk reduction, not safety gurantee. Yes, masks are not 100% effective in stopping Covid-19, and effectiveness varies depending on what the mask is made of, but masks have been shown to greatly slow the virus’s spread — and that’s the goal.
Slow the spread enough, and we keep our health care facilites from becoming overwhelmed. Slow the spread enough, and businesses can keep their doors open by compensating when employees fall ill. Slow the spread enough, and we keep it from mutating and becoming a more effective virus.
There is an argument that masks cause a dangerous build-up of carbon dioxide while allowing the virus to pass right on through. But there’s a fallacy in that: size. The coronavirus is 80 to 120 nanometers in diameter, while carbon dioxide and oxygen are closer to 0.3 nanometers — the virus is at a minimum 266% larger than what you’re breathing in and out.
Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, told the Associated Press that when it’s humid, it can feel like it’s harder to breathe, but “the body is quite good at adjusting to keep oxygen levels where they need to be.”
If doctors can wear masks for hours on end in surgery and if nurses can wear them for shifts at a time, you can wear one to make a store run or to pick-up your takeout. Doing so swings the odds of good health in the public’s favor and reduces the need for government action until the pandemic has subsided.
Klark Byrd
