To see the true redemption
Of the black male;
Would be a vision that came to pass,
Like a long lived folk tale.
To reap all of the benefits
That were due him in life;
Would mean a heart that’s truly fulfilled,
And free from envy and strife.
If all of those wrongs,
Could now be made right;
He could live by the power of his tongue,
And walk in the force of his might.
If the law would see skin color
As a fleeting dark shadow;
No charges would be made against him,
And he would not be found in the ghetto.
If equal opportunity,
Could be found in the workplace;
He would always come to work early,
And never linger or hide his face.
If he could provide for his sons and daughters,
In an economy of fair market value;
He would live a life of contentment,
And trust the wife of true virtue.
If opportunity met him daily,
And presented him with chances “head-on”
We would understand the greatness of a black male,
And lean on him when we need someone strong.
Mary Brown
Paris
Log In
