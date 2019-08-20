Few of us who follow trade policy would disagree that China has engaged in unfair trade practices ranging from currency manipulation to theft of intellectual property. What is currently in dispute is how America can most effectively counter those practices.
Those of us who remember high school history (none of whom apparently work for the Trump administration) will recall that the Smoot-Hawley tariffs were a primary cause of the Great Depression.
It is particularly important to remember that tariffs are import taxes. That means that U.S. citizens who buy products made in China are the ones who pay the tariffs. Trump’s “easy to win” tariff war amounts to a huge tax increase on Americans.
China is (was) a huge export market for American businesses, and China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on U.S. imports, thus reducing or eliminating U.S. markets. Supply chains are disrupted as American businesses look for alternate manufacturers of components used in end products manufactured and sold here. Uncertainty about trade policy has led businesses to delay or cancel investment. American farmers are particularly hard hit since China responded by refusing to buy all American farm products.
Now American taxpayers are subsidizing farmers to make up some of the losses, but farm bankruptcies are still at the highest level in decades. Since Trump chose to “go it alone,” other farming nations have gladly replaced what China was buying from America. Once foreign markets are lost, they are difficult and expensive to rebuild.
Had Trump not alienated our allies, he might have built a united front with other affected countries against unfair Chinese practices that would have stood a much better chance of success at a much lower cost to the American taxpayer. Instead, he let his ego override the advice of economists who actually understand international economics.
