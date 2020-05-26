Some thoughts in response to those eager to reopen the country with no restrictions:
First of all, the reality is there is so much misinformation and disinformation floating around that it is difficult to get a firm grasp on a very complex issue. From a moral and ethical perspective, at the granular level, every person, whether public or private, has both a right to follow his/her moral dictates as long as it doesn’t endanger others or their rights.
Secondly, at the societal level, the question becomes one of how to best protect the lives of citizens. In this case, the old dictum of “your right to express yourself ends where my nose begins” applies. In the case of Covid-19, my nose begins at least 6 feet from yours. One can reasonably argue that the right to freedom of movement, which carries the risk of bodily injury to others, not to mention the secondary issue of overwhelming medical services, is one that responsible government has the duty to limit. If government can’t protect the lives of its citizens from “threats foreign and domestic,” why should it even exist? From construction codes designed to limit the spread of fire to product safety standards to drunk driving laws, etc., government limits the rights of individuals to behave however they want when that behavior endangers the lives of others.
With Covid-19, our government is faced with the dilemma of balancing individual rights, both social and economic, against the health and well-being of the entire population. We’re dealing with an invisible enemy that is a hellish balance of being both highly communicable and more lethal than any of its ancestors. Effective pathogens find a balance between keeping the host alive long enough to replicate and developing the means of infecting other hosts easily while the original host is still alive. Covid-19 seems to have found that sweet spot, and that is what makes it so dangerous.
If I were emperor and dealing with single adults or married adults with no children, I would probably designate locations (bars, restaurants, beaches, etc.) where they could congregate however they wanted, much like nudist camps if they agreed to social distance and wear masks the rest of the time, and if they waived their rights to medical care other than what could be provided by members of their own group. That might provide sufficient balance between their “rights” and public safety. If they want to risk being infected as the price of complete freedom of movement, that becomes their decision.
Other countries (Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Germany, China, Norway) figured out strategies that both protected their populations and their economies far more effectively than is the case here. This country has had ample time to develop, distribute and implement effective testing and contact tracing to determine who can safely return to work and who can’t. The federal government has, in my opinion, failed miserably in this despite ample warning from multiple sources as far back as January.
