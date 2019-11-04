It is a bit disingenuous of Sen. John Cornyn to blame the House impeachment inquiry for the failure of his prescription drug bill by the Republican-controlled Senate when over 400 bills actually passed by the House of Representatives are stalled by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s refusal to even let the Senate consider them. Check out www.govtrack.us.congress to see literally hundreds of bills to regulate big pharma that are pending in Congress, many also with bi-partisan support.
Republicans in Congress have been complaining about “lack of transparency” in the impeachment proceedings even though there are Republicans included on each of the committees. They will soon regret wanting transparency. The resolution passed by the House last week ensures transparency and allows public disclosure of deposition transcripts, so all of us will soon have access to the testimony already taken by the committees investigating the Ukraine quid pro quo as well as other potentially impeachable offences.
Although this is just the first step in the public portion of the proceedings, we can be assured that we will soon all see and hear what has previously been taken behind closed doors.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.