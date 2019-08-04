First, the facts: the plaintiff, Employer Solutions, provides employee leasing (temporary employee services) among other employer outsourcing services. The “co-plaintiff,” the Texas Public Policy Foundation, is a right wing think tank. The City of Dallas, the defendant, passed an ordinance requiring that businesses provide paid sick leave to employees.
Another relevant fact is the Texas Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill prohibiting Texas cities from mandating a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage.
One of the plaintiff’s arguments is that requiring paid sick leave amounts to a violation of the minimum wage statute since sick employees would be paid for time they didn’t work.
Question, if you are a customer of a restaurant, would you prefer that your food be prepared by a healthy worker instead of a sick worker who shows up because they can’t afford to lose the income? If you go to another business, would you rather be served by a healthy person or a sick one? Do you really believe anyone can live in Dallas earning $7.25 per hour?
The City of Dallas is more concerned about the safety of both its citizen customers and the employees who serve them than the profits of the businesses, especially those who use temp agencies.
Republicans, on the other hand, are concerned only with profits and convenience of the big businesses that pay to elect them.
There is little question that the cost of living is higher in big cities than in rural areas. Republicans claim to favor local control, except when local control somehow limits the profit of big business. Remember when Republicans made it illegal for cities like Denton to limit the fracking that endangered the health and property of its citizens?
For Republicans, it’s generally big business interests first and public welfare far down the list.
