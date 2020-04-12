When Lamar National Bank President Greg Wilson stepped into the role of Lamar County Chamber of Commerce chairman in October 2019, there was nothing but a bright future ahead for this community. The national and local economies were roaring. Red ribbon cuttings welcoming new chamber members were a regular occurrence several times a week.
And then there was March.
Government officials seeing what the new coronavirus was doing in other countries acted on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They pulled the national emergency brake, so to speak, and just like that, millions of Americans lost their jobs, hundreds of thousands of business owners shut down physical stores and we ran out of toilet paper.
The nation’s response has limited the loss of life — as of Saturday afternoon, the U.S. had lost 19,700 people among 503,600 confirmed cases, whereas Italy had lost 19,500 people among 147,577 cases. But that came at the expense of our economy — 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs in three weeks, among them more than 761,000 Texans.
In response, the U.S. government created an unprecedented rescue package. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act included $350 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses to cover payroll and utilities for eight weeks. The moment President Donald Trump signed the bill, government officials pointed business owners toward banks to go get their money. It’s first come, first served, so hurry now, they said.
Wilson and Liberty National Bank President Carl Cecil candidly tell us in today’s front page story that bankers were swarmed with applications they couldn’t immediately process because the Small Business Administration, which backs the loans, hadn’t provided loan rules or note language. And it didn’t help that the SBA’s portal was crashing continuously as thousands of banks from across the country simultaneously tried to log on.
If you’re on the outside looking in, it’s easy to blame the banks for loan funding delays. It might even be easy to blame the SBA. But that’s folly. SBA spokesman Susheel Kumar said succinctly in a Thursday videoconference: “The sheer volume of applications is the reason why there potentially might be a delay in your funds being deposited in your bank account.”
Wilson described the first loans as brutal, and he and Cecil agree the process is now smoothing out and we should see the process moving faster.
In times of crisis, leaders rise. Our local bankers have always been leaders in the community, and their leadership now is a lighthouse in the storm. They know the community’s welfare is at stake, and they are working around the clock to help our local businesses get to the other side of this chapter in history. It’s a Herculean effort, and one that deserves this community’s recognition and thanks.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.