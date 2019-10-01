As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally gave the green light on an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Republicans — including our state representatives — have predictably reacted with skepticism.
Sen. Ted Cruz recently gave his thoughts on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News, comparing D.C. to a circus.
“Washington is always a circus, but this is three rings with all the clowns, and it’s nuts right now,” he said, adding House Democrats are still angry about the 2016 election and are just carrying out an agenda to oust the president from office.
Sen. John Cornyn has tweeted frequently about the inquiry, sharing various news articles, comments from fellow senators and his own thoughts. His take? Pelosi is desperate to hold onto her position, hence her change of stance on impeachment.
“In July 2019, the Trump impeachment resolution was tabled by a vote of 332-95. Now, Speaker Pelosi calls for Trump impeachment,” he tweeted Wednesday. “What is different? Speaker Pelosi’s awareness that the radical members of her caucus will remove her as speaker unless she gets with the program.”
Republican House representatives have been silent on the issue until Friday, when Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei became the first in the party to explicitly back the House’s investigation — though he made clear that he does not support impeachment, POLITICO pointed out. According to an audio of a call released by The Nevada Independent, the congressman told reporters, “I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes.” But Amodei put out a statement through his office to clarify “in no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment.”
“Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right,” Amodei said. “If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”
Amodei is on the short list of Republican lawmakers seemingly alarmed by Trump’s suspected efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Biden family — at the same time that the administration withheld $250 million in foreign aid from Ukraine. Predictably, this issue is splitting people along party lines, with Democrats clamoring for justice and Republicans crying out witch hunt. The White House released a transcript of Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, which only seemed to add fuel to the fire, and the president has slammed the story’s whistleblower, tweeting Sunday “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”
The best thing the president could do is, like Amodei said, let the committees get to work and see where it goes. Pelosi’s pandering — or power grab — aside, if Trump has nothing to hide, he has nothing to lose by being transparent. It may feel like a witch hunt, but the fact remains that the incomplete picture presented thus far looks sketchy — and could stand to gain some clarity.
