"Why didn’t you get this in the paper?”
We get this comment a lot here at The Paris News, and the answer, quite often, is simply, “No one told us about it.”
When looking for events to cover for the paper, we scour social media, websites, newsletters and even our own website, looking at last year’s events to keep a tally, but that can come up short at times, especially for one-off events.
Though we try our hardest, we can’t read everything online. Google alerts, web searches and half-remembered comments from an official at an event three months ago only get us so far. “Oh, we’re going to do a fundraiser for X in December,” told to us in September. And then they want to know why we didn’t cover it.
I promise you, no one in the newsroom has an eidetic memory — better known as a photographic memory. I cannot remember what I had for lunch on this date last year. I have a hard time remembering what I had for lunch last week.
Which brings me to say, we need people to tell us things. It’s one of the fundamentals of journalism. Going out, talking to people and have them tell us things. Things that are happening in their neighborhood, how they felt about it, what it made them remember and what, if anything, do they plan on doing about it.
If you have an event happening for a group, tell us. A fundraiser for someone with cancer? Our main email is editor@theparisnews.com. Three kids got together and started their own business? Call us at 903-785-8744 and ask for someone in editorial. You think someone deserves special recognition for the work they do in the community? Our office is located on the loop, right between James Hodge Motors and RK Hall Construction, 5050 SE Loop 286. Did Timmy fall down the well again, and Lassie is nowhere to be found? Message us on Facebook, facebook.com/theparisnews. We can’t cover everything, much as we would like to, but we can at least help get the word out.
For the record, it helps if you have someone appointed to be the media liaison, someone we know to contact about the group and what’s going on.
We’re here to listen.
