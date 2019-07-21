Judges at all levels of the judiciary should be elected based on their character, their reputations and their records, not their political affiliation.
We have seen far too often that political hacks from both parties whose primary qualification is having toed the party line are elected simply because of their political label. It is telling, though, that Republicans are suddenly interested in nonpartisan judicial elections and have eliminated straight ticket voting now that Texas is clearly turning blue.
Personally, though, I prefer the method used in Colorado where judges are initially appointed based on vetting and recommendation of the State Bar Association but are then subject to re-election every four years thereafter. That system assures the candidates are in fact qualified when first appointed but then can be voted out in subsequent elections should their performance not meet acceptable standards.
Our judges should be impartial and open to all sides of an issue. Clearly there will be differences in judicial philosophy ranging from constitutional “strict constructionists” to those who believe the Constitution should be interpreted based on conditions today that our Founding Fathers could not have anticipated. Both perspectives should be represented, especially at the appellate court level.
I would go so far as to say that all elections at the county level should be nonpartisan as well. At this level of government, it is entirely possible for voters to meet, question and evaluate candidates directly. They can then be elected based on voters’ direct knowledge of the character and abilities of the candidates.
Voting for or against a judicial candidate based solely on party affiliation opens the door to the possibility that unqualified judges are elected. Voters have the civic duty and responsibility to research and evaluate candidates, not to base their decisions solely on labels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.