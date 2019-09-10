I was not too thrilled after draft night concluded with my usual Fantasy Football group from college. We changed the draft from a traditional snake style to an auction style draft. The draft was held in Dallas last Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. per my request because I was out covering a volleyball match — Prairiland’s sweep at home over Bonham. However, the draft quickly turned south for me.
The match ended at about 20 minutes until the draft, but I still had to do interviews and get to my car, which did not conclude until I was pulling out of the parking lot right at 7:30 p.m.
I gave my friend a call, who is also the commissioner of our league to see if they started and to let him know I was on my way back. Unfortunately for me, the draft had already begun.
In our league, the stakes are high. We buy in for $50, and with this year’s auction style, we each had a $200 budget to bid on players of our choice. However, since I had not entered the draft room yet, I had a computer bid for me automatically.
My friend told me that my computer bid on the likes of Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes. Three elite running backs and arguably a top-3 quarterback in the league seems like a win, but I entered the draft room with $14 left.
I was not happy.
I left the draft and just decided the season was already a bust, but little did I know the rest of my spots were filled with more autodraft picks, which left me only with holes at two elite starting wide receivers.
With that, I was offered Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys and Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams for Nick Chubb, which I quickly accepted. I also accepted a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, which I received Sammy Watkins of the Kansas City Chiefs in return.
Long story short, I had a dominant performance in my opening week win in Fantasy Football. I ended up winning by more than 50 points, and I scored 170 points. Watkins had more than 42.
My roster is loaded even though things did not go as planned.
I am honestly shocked how I went from zero to hero, but hey, I’ll take it.
Geoff Heppes is the sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.