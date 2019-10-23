Over the weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted a new crop of musicians, and not being a big fan — read this as not a fan at all — of most country music, the only reason this caught my attention was the name of one of the inductees — Ray Stevens.
At 80 years old, Stevens has been a recording artist, songwriter, performer, producer and working studio musician for most of his life. He is best known, perhaps, for his “novelty” songs, including such hilarious releases as “Santa Claus is Watching You,” “Ahab, the Arab” “Gitarzan” and 1974’s multi-national chart-topping hit “The Streak.” Along the way, he also released some serious recordings, one of which, “Everything is Beautiful,” which won him a Grammy Award and was number one on the pop and the Adult-Contemporary charts.
I owned a copy of “Gitarzan,” and I have memories of playing it over and over again in my bedroom on Saturday afternoons, jumping on the bed and making monkey noises along with the song until my mother started shouting to “turn that d---ed thing off before I come in there with a belt.”
This was not my first experience with novelty songs, not by a long shot.
In my lifetime, I have spent many a happy hour listening to the radio, first grooving to, then rocking out to the songs of my youth and teen years, and mixed into those songs were the wackiness of songs like “Witch Doctor,” “Purple People Eater” and “Disco Duck” — silly, fun stuff, just for laughs, but oftentimes more infectious and entertaining than mainstream music.
Novelty songs have been with us for a long time, even before Top 40 radio, getting their start on the vaudeville stages and in Tin Pan Alley, and moving out of Broadway theaters and into Hollywood sound stages and eventually onto TV screens.
Debby Reynolds made her name in a movie called “I Love Melvin,’ singing a fast and funny song called “Abba Dabba Honeymoon,” and hanging from a tree by her knees while doing so. And Carol Burnett became a star after she sang a sly little piece called “I Made a Fool of Myself (Over John Foster Dulles)” on TV.
In the ’70s, “Dr. Demento” started broadcasting his show, full of weird and funny and wacky songs on late night radio, on one of the stations out of Dallas. He introduced things like “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” Allen Sherman’s “Hello, Muddah,” and the ultimate — in my humble opinion — novelty song, “They’re Coming to Take Me Away.”
Ha-ha, he-hee, ho-ho, to the funny farm...
Dr. Demento is still around I hear, online, and we owe it to him for the success of the current crown prince of crazy songs, “Weird Al” Yankovich, who is still carrying the torch of novelty songs and still making people laugh and doing it quite well, indeed.
Online is where a lot of today’s novelty songs get their starts, with works like “Eleven Saints” and “The Fox,” and even that mind-numbing “Baby Sharks.”
Look up Ray Stevens, he’s all over the YouTube. You’ll laugh — I guarantee it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.