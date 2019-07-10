Much to my surprise, I discovered yesterday the muse of writing inspiration has a fairly narrow operating temperature range. Typical of this year, my time yesterday morning was scheduled for me, but even though I knew the odds were long, I entertained some hope I could sneak away a little earlier than normal and get in some mowing/thinking time before it got prohibitively hot.
Although it probably isn’t the smartest way to do things, the rhythmic repetitive back and forth of mowing allows for a certain amount of mental auto-pilot and lets a fellow concentrate a bit on other things, like problem solving, project planning and column writing. It also has the advantage of being a solitary activity, so people are less likely to see the accompanying witless looks, and the growl of the tractor engine nicely covers the random mumbling noises.
The problem is, this time of year my motivation curve to do that particular chore coincides with a heat curve moving in the opposite direction. When the two lines cross, I find myself increasingly disinterested in going outside at all, much less getting on a hot tractor. That was all passing through my mind as I cooled my heels in a decidedly frigid doctor’s waiting room yesterday morning. It’s a new building, and a pretty nice one, too, but the air conditioning was working quite well, and I found myself wishing I’d brought a jacket with me. And as nothing ever happens quickly or efficiently in a doctor’s office, I was aware of each moment as the clock ticked away my window of mowery/thinkery opportunity. However, halfway through the forced idle wait, I noted with some hope an unscheduled rain was giving Paris a good, short soaking. With any kind of luck, it had done the same out at the house, and thus my mowing time slot would be extended.
Not so much. It was a singularly local blessing.
My first clue this wasn’t going to work easy became evident when the pavement went bone dry halfway through Reno. When I got to the house, the sun was burning gangbusters, and the seat on the tractor was already hot enough to prohibit wearing shorts, and the steering wheel required gloves. Breaking out into a dripping sweat already, I knew the effort was doomed, but I had to try.
Maybe in a later column I’ll expound upon the evils of connecting a slightly misaligned three-point hitch. Each time it happens, (and it happens a lot) the erroneous thought goes through your head, “well ... I’ll just force it.”
That never ends well.
Better to get back up on the tractor and take yet another stab at the alignment than waste the time, struggle and blue language wrestling with stuff that’s a lot heavier than you are. But hope and arrogance spring equally eternal.
Better I should spare you the details of the 30 minutes that followed.
Eventually, everything was shoved, lifted, pinned and clipped and cussed into place. Then one is free to explore the less than delicate intricacies of Murphy’s law and PTO shear pins.
By then my clothes were wringing wet with sweat, and plain stubbornness was running the show. I climbed aboard, picked a gear one notch above appropriate, and went with throttle-up. I ignored the clang and clattering as I turned into the first row and caught my first rock of the day.
So much for sharp blades. With grim determination I settled into the growl and bounce of the first row and consulted the muse. The internal conversation went something like this.
“Okay, first row. What’s our subject?”
“No. It’s hot.”
“Yeah, I know it’s hot, but we can do this.”
“No. It’s hot.”
“Yeah. I got that, but opportunity knocks.”
“Of course it knocks. It’s a diesel. It’s hot, too.”
“Aw, c’mon. We’ve done this before.”
“Yeah. Whatever. It’s hot.”
“Whuddaya mean? We’ve got this.”
“No. It’s hot.”
“Aw, fer cryin’ out loud! Lean into it. We’re doin’ this!”
“No, we’re not. You wanna slow-roast out here, fine. Go ahead. But, I’m not.”
And that was all she wrote. The muse of inspiration dismounted mid-turn and for the next hour and a half of rows and turns all I got was hotter, sweatier and a stony stubborn silence from the creative corners of my own mind.
At the end of the last row, I throttled down, punched out the PTO, dropped the bucket and the bush hog to the ground, shut down and followed my inspiration back into the house for a quart of ice cold tea, and a long power nap.
Lesson learned from the 3 a.m. typing session here at The Paper Radio? As it turns out, you just can’t easily fix heat induced writer’s block — even with lithium grease, a ball-peen hammer and an impact wrench.
Go figure.
