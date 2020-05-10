Every day when I get to work, I must spend time picking up trash on my property, trash that has been tossed from a vehicle or from a pedestrian.
Our city is beautiful, friendly and welcoming. After all, how much trouble can it be to carry a plastic sack in your vehicle , or to wait until you get home to put in trash can?
Carol Smith
Paris
