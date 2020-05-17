Class of 2020,
You have reached a momentous milestone in your young lives — you are graduating high school, and this tremendous life-changing event is happening during a tumultuous time not just for the United States, but for the world.
You are the class that will graduate during a global health pandemic. While this is a defining time in your lives, it is important that you not allow this to define you. It’s easy to look at a challenge and bemoan what it will cost you. Here, in this moment of your life, you could say Covid-19 robbed you of a graduation. But did it? Are you not still graduating? The virus didn’t take your accomplishment away — it gave you the opportunity to experience a graduation like no other class may.
And how fortunate are you that you are graduating at a time when our technology has progressed so far that it can provide the connections that measures to slow the virus’s spread might have otherwise severed? Here you are, hardly out in the world and already finding ways to bend it to your will.
You, the Red River Valley’s Class of 2020, are so much more than the last few months of your high school education. Do not let your hopes, your dreams, your desires be held back because the start of your college education might be virtual, or because you are entering a workforce in which there are unprecedented levels of unemployment and business closures. It’s OK to think this is not fair, but remember: Life is not fair.
Life is what you make it. Choose to overcome challenges, and you will. Choose to make a positive difference in this world, and you will. Life isn’t about the hand that’s dealt to us. It’s about how we play the game.
Class of 2020, welcome to your future. You have worked hard to get to this moment. Don’t stop now. Set the next goal. Reach it. Then set another. Never stop setting and reaching your goals.
Congratulations to you and your families.
Klark Byrd
