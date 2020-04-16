I have spoken with people working in the community who do not wear masks. Some have said to me that masks are just a symbol of fear and isolation, and wearing them is giving into government interference in our lives.
I mentally make a list of a town full of people I’ve known and loved all my life. I suggest before our ego or unwarranted fear of oppression takes hold of our thinking that we think of those people who are vulnerable.
Say the percentage is very small. Say most people recover. Say it is just weak people already close to dying anyway. Say it is inconvenient. Say there is a magic pill. Say it is a conspiracy. Say it is a ploy to take our freedom. Say a hundred things to smokescreen the fact that we are angry about what’s happening to our lives. Say it counts for nothing when the indiscriminate virus cares not what we say.
If our small town can escape losing those people I’ve known and loved and respected all my life, I will rejoice and call myself overreacting, and you are welcome to laugh about my foolishness.
I will play poker with you and bet on a game of cards, accepting winning or losing with equal importance in my life.
But our community cannot bet on the virus game because the losing of that game is unthinkable.
Say, or think, what you will. But help even up the odds of winning this deadly game.
Do it for that young girl checking out purchases at Dollar Store. She has little choice but to work to survive. Do it for that fireman or policeman or medical staff on whom the losers in this deadly game depend. Those are ones who are keeping things together and sometimes paying with their lives. Just a few is too many. The possibility of many, many is a horror of which the wise and caring are humbly aware.
Right now, it is not bad here. It can get bad really quick. There is no magic pill or remedy for the ill. The strong fall with the weak just alike.
And if the destroying angel passes your door, don’t rejoice. Death will surely not pass the doors of all those you have known and loved all your life.
