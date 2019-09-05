Gary O’Connor said: “Don’t take my word for it. Read the report or watch video of Mueller’s testimony.” Let’s take a look at some comments from the Mueller testimony transcript.
First, what Gary did quote from the House Judiciary Committee: Rep. Lieu: “And I’d like to ask you the reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Mueller: “That is correct.”
And what Gary conveniently omitted from Mueller’s opening comments at the House Intelligence committee. Mueller said, “Now, before we go to questions, I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning. I wanted to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu. It was said, and I quote, “you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.” That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and as I said in the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”
The statement “if we had confidence … the president did not commit obstruction, we would so state” is clearly outweighed by the Mueller team’s lack of confidence that the president committed a crime, otherwise they clearly would have so stated.
When the rest of the story is revealed, arguments fall apart if you’ve cherry picked quotes to support a delusion of collusion or a deduction of obstruction.
Chris Dux
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.