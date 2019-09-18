A once-thought dead proposal for Lamar County to contract guaranteed fire services from the Paris Fire Department was given new life Monday thanks to Commissioner Ronnie Bass’ insistence that the county provide such service and provide support for its volunteer firefighters.
First, this county’s volunteer firefighters are amazing life, property and money savers who deserve every “thank you” we can give them. But, at the end of the day, they are volunteers. Their numbers are shrinking, and most of them have day jobs that prevent them from responding to all calls at the drop of a hat.
Bass knows this challenge firsthand as he has, at times, been the only volunteer on the scene of a fire. Powderly Fire Chief Roger Bussell also reported to commissioners that he and his son have been the only firefighters on a scene — until the paid firefighters of Paris Fire Department showed up to provide mutual aid, a service paid for by the residents of Paris and at no cost to the county.
The original proposal consisted of Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel offering four firefighters at a cost of $200,000. Bass on Monday called for the county to set aside $125,000 to negotiate a contract with the Paris Fire Department, and his proposal found support from Commisisoners Lawrence Malone and Kevin Anderson.
Government officials are tasked with providing necessary services at the lowest cost. Fire services fall into that category. County and Paris Fire Department officials should reach a one-year agreement, call it a test run, so county residents don’t have to hope that should their house catch fire, it will do so at night when the most number of volunteers will be available.
Klark Byrd
