This will be my second column designed to encourage you to recall stories based on your reminiscences.
There is no better way to amuse or entertain yourself than by reminiscing, so each week I will give you some prompts from my book, “How to Write Your Life Story.” These will bring to mind memories you can jot down. Please share a reminiscence with me by email (jlincecum@me.com), and I promise to reply with some encouraging comments.
Key individuals in your family
Look back at memories of the individuals in your family of childhood. The family members who influenced your life should be acknowledged and remembered with stories or anecdotes. Express feelings as well as facts.
Who held the power in your family? Why? Who made the decisions? How do you know? Who brought conflict or problems into focus?
Who offered warmth, support, nurturing? Who did you confide in?
What family members have you been closest to? Why?
What important family members do you know the least or feel least close to? Was there anyone whom you should have been close to but for some reason were not?
Was there anyone in your family you were afraid of? Who were the family heroes or favorites? What was your role in the family? How did you know?
Both of my grandfathers were in their 70s when I was born. My mother’s father was a retired schoolteacher who our neighbors called “Mr. Prof.” He had saved his earnings to buy land so he could retire as a cattleman, and he often rode horseback to check on his cows. He let me ride on his gentle horse, whose name was “Old Buck.” My dad’s father was a retired farmer who liked to go fishing in the creek near his home. He introduced me to the pleasures of using a cane pole and line with a cork to catch catfish.
We don’t get to pick the family we are born into, but I consider myself very fortunate to have grown up in an extended family household (which included a bachelor uncle and a grandfather). It became a large family, as I had a brother and three sisters, and that was beneficial too. I was 17 when my youngest sister was born, so she and I didn’t get well acquainted until we were both grown. I was very close to my brother, born four years after me, because there were no other playmates nearby. As the first-born child, I learned to help out with the raising of my siblings and saw the benefits of everybody working together to get the work done.
Growing up on a farm meant that I began at an early age to work in our large vegetable garden under the direction of my mother, and I was proud to help her with preparing foods for canning and freezing. My dad taught me how to drive a farm tractor, and I was happy to assist him in mowing weeds in our pastures. Through the 4-H club and FFA (future farmers), I was encouraged to buy a sow of my own and make a project of raising pigs to fatten and sell. My grandfather gave me a heifer calf and I started a bank account with the proceeds from selling the first calf she produced.
In summary, what are your memories of the family members you grew up with? Writing them down would be a good way to add to your life story. Send me some of your reminiscences and I’ll give you encouragement to write more.
