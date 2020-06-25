Today in completely absurd news: Another Spanish artwork has been irrevocably damaged by a novice’s attempt to “restore” the artwork.
Remember when a Spanish grandmother painted over a portrait of Christ in 2012? It came out turning the Christ figure into a cartoon of a howler monkey. At least we got the meme “Potato Jesus” out of it.
Then, in 2018, a restoration of a 16th century wooden figure of St. George at another Spanish church came back repainted to look like a cartoon character. Comparisons have been made to Woody from “Toy Story,” Nicholas Cage and the comic character Tintin. Which isn’t surprising, apparently the restoration was done by someone who specialized in arts and crafts for children.
Lightning, apparently, struck a third time. An art collector — again in Spain — sent a copy of a 17th century painting of the Virgin Mary to a furniture restorer to have it cleaned. Let’s be clear, a furniture restorer.
A painting may be dusted like a desk, but you can’t just spray some Pledge on it. Mary’s face goes from that of a delicate, pious young woman to looking like one of the Real Housewives with way too many fillers.
I’m just grateful in this case that it was a copy of the painting and not the real thing, which is safely ensconced in a museum. The first two were originals, and can’t ever be fully restored to what they were — though the Potato Jesus actually has become a tourist highlight in the small church.
This amusing trio of stories sent me down a Google information wormhole for botched art restorations in general, and the results are hilarious. An article on artnet.com about the 17 most bizarre restorations has one portrayal of Mary going from piously looking up at heaven to startled. It’s like going from the actual artwork to the Dollar Store plastic version.
St. Anthony of Padua looks like he’s trying out makeup for the first time; Buddha in Technicolor is quite a sight to behold; and a ninth-century Turkish castle could have been built in Minecraft.
Also, I did not know this, but workers in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo accidentally snapped off the beard from King Tut’s golden mask in 2015 and tried to put it back together with industrial-strength glue.
Of course, all of these mishaps show the needs for actual artists and historians when it comes to preserving the art for future generations.
